Netherworld Haunted House celebrates 25 years of frights

Spooky season is upon us, and one of Atlanta's main attractions is celebrating a huge milestone.

Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain has been scaring the pants off guests for 25 years.

Since it's a big year for the house, organizers wanted to make sure they upped the ante on the scary. Organizers say they've bought back some classics, and have added some new things.

The Netherworld crew is also, making sure guests, employees, and performers are safe as well. Many of the performers, and all employees will wear face coverings. There are also handwashing and sanitizing stations located throughout the area.

To help minimize the number of guests in an area, this year they are doing timed ticket purchasing. Organizers strongly encourage guests to get their tickets soon. For attraction and ticket information click here.

