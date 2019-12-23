Netflix was top-performing stock of decade, yielding around 4,000 percent return

Netflix, the streaming giant, was the top-performing stock of the decade, yielding around a 4,000 percent return.

The company’s stock (NFLX.O) skyrocketed from its $7.87 price on the last day of 2009 to becoming $309.99 by Dec. 2, 2019, according to Money.com. That meteoric increase in price amounts to a 3,839 percent growth over a decade, the report said.

A $1,000 investment in Netflix on Dec. 31, 2009 would be worth $39,389 as of the first week of December this year, according to the financial outlet.

FILE: In this photo illustration a Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The initial public offering for Netflix was on May 23, 2002 at $15 dollars per share.

In December, 2010, Netflix joined the powerful economic index S&P 500.

The company will spend $15 billion on content this year as it faces a slew of new streaming competitors.

Advertisement

While the company is profitable and increased revenue last year by 35 percent, it also had a free cash flow of negative $3 billion.

FOX Business contributed to this report.