Neil Young requests Spotify remove his music after artist’s ultimatum over Joe Rogan podcast

article

Spotify is currently in the process of removing all of Neil Young’s music from its platform after the rock singer gave the company an ultimatum to "deal with the vaccine misinformation coming from Joe Rogan’s podcast," or lose his music.

Rolling Stone Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday that Spotify was working to remove Young’s entire catalog of music from its platform following a letter published and then taken down by the Canadian folk and rock legend.

Rolling Stone, which first reported on Young’s letter Monday, reported that the post has since been deleted. Young reportedly wrote in the letter that he wants Spotify to "know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform."

"They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young," he reportedly posted. "Not both."

Young wrote that Spotify has a "responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy."

RELATED: 270 medical experts write open letter to Spotify calling out Joe Rogan’s ‘harmful’ COVID-19 misinformation

Rogan, whose wildly successful show is exclusive to Spotify, has become a target of the liberal media over the course of the pandemic.

Last week, a group of advocates, professors, scientists and medical professionals signed an open letter that asked Spotify to "take action against mass-misinformation events" on its platform after the "Joe Rogan Experience" (JRE) podcast irked the group with a "highly controversial episode" interview with Dr. Robert Malone.

It was initially reported by several outlets that "270 doctors" signed the open letter to Spotify, but it has since been discovered that many signees are not medical doctors.

Rolling Stone pointed out that several years ago Young removed most of his music from Spotify because he thought the sound quality was lacking. The magazine said he "ultimately relented."

Advertisement

Fox Business contributed to this story.

