Neighbors say it's past time to make DeKalb Avenue safe

A group of frustrated neighbors stormed into the MLK Recreational Center on Hilliard Street with balloons, cake, and party hats.

They threw the city’s “Complete the Street” program a 5th birthday party to encourage Atlanta City Council to expedite its plan to make DeKalb Avenue safer as quickly as possible.

“I think anyone that’s familiar with DeKalb Avenue fears for their life,” Kat Brownwaite told FOX 5.

“Walking down the street, it's frightening, as an adult it’s frightening, and with three small children it’s terrifying,” she said at the city’s public comment forum Thursday.

And the city agrees:

City Councilman Amir Farokhi from District 2—which is home to a portion of DeKalb Avenue said he’s aware of the safety concerns because he drives the street often.

“DeKalb Avenue is one of the most dangerous streets in the city in part because we have a bidirectional lane,” He said. “People think it’s a turn lane but it’s not.”

Advertisement

That’s why the city launched the DeKalb Avenue complete street project years ago.

Council members admit phase 2 of the project was slated to finish up by this year

Now, plans indicate it won’t be finalized until after 2020.

City representatives said the budget, water main replacement and an effort to add bike facilities-- per cyclists’ request-- has delayed the project.

City workers said it could take anywhere from 5 to 10 years to complete a street with facilities that support mobility for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit riders.