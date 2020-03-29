Nearly 2 dozen neglected horses get second chance thanks to Bethlehem-based non-profit

A timid "Rocky" inched towards foster parent, Patty Livingston. She lured the Arabian Horse closer with "the good stuff," Alfalfa.

Rocky is one of nearly 200 horses the Georgia Equine Rescue League has helped return to a healthy state over the past year, after being neglected, abused and starved.

"We are the only rescue in Georgia that pays for the horses in Georgia impounded by the state," Livingston, president of the Georgia Equine Rescue League, told FOX 5. "We'll pay for horses’ vet bill, we'll take the horse if we have room for it, we'll help re-home it, and we'll feed it if that's what they need."

The non-profit's latest task at hand is helping 22 horses found in Henry County late February; their rib cages were protruding, and some were too weak to stand.

The images are deeply disturbing, but Livingston said the discovery was even more horrifying in-person.

"It was very sad because some of them were skeletons and it was hard to watch," Livingston said.

Henry County Police said two of those horses' conditions were so poor, they had to be euthanized.

Now, three suspects are facing numerous charges, including aggravated animal cruelty.

In the meantime, the rescues are in the heroic hands of Livingston and volunteers, who are delivering fresh food until the horses can be re-homed -- a time-consuming and costly commitment. Livingston said each horse demands about $500 worth of food and vet care per month.

"They need the help, they need the love, they need to be taught that they're gonna be okay, and we cant do that without the money," said teenaged volunteer, Rylee Nash, encouraging people to consider donating.

Nash devotes more than 14 hours every week to helping horses in need, all while juggling high school.

You can follow the growth of those Henry County horses and even help their recovery here.