Nearly $1M in stolen construction supplies found in raid at Buford home, police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested four people after officers say they found nearly $1 million in stolen construction equipment and supplies at a Buford home.

Officials say they discovered the massive amount of stolen goods while serving a search warrant at the home on the 4200 block of Tuggle Road on Monday.

According to investigators, police wanted to search the home after connecting to multiple narcotics and property crimes.

While performing the search, officers say they found numerous pills believed to be Schedule 1 and 2 narcotics and a pile of stolen pieces of construction equipment in the home's two garages.

Authorities say they found residential flooring, doors, windows, electrical wire, lights, fans, tools, hardware, and appliances believed to have been taken from local Home Depots, Lowes stores, and construction sites.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators arrested and charged 60-year-old Bobby Mosley, 41-year-old Charles Mosley, 48-year-old Estuesta Fortuna Rogelio Jr., 50-year-old and Regina Crane with VGCSA possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Additional charges may be coming as the investigation continues.

"It may take more than a week to have a complete inventory of everything that was stored at the residence," the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5.

Officers are now working to try to return the stolen property and identify anyone else connected with the thefts.