Near-record hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Georgia

Monday saw the second-highest number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Georgia since the end of April.

The Department of Public Health reported 5,124 were in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 on Monday. That’s the second-highest by only five patients. April 30 saw 5,129 patients hospitalized.

State data shows an average of 113 more patients have been admitted to Georgia hospitals each day for the last two weeks. That's 1,577 total patients during that same time.

The GPDH reports more than 31% of all patients in Georgia’s hospitals are being treated for the virus with many facilities at or near capacity.

The makeshift hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center set up for non-critical patients was reopened at the end of December. It was not immediately clear if any patients had yet been admitted to the facility.

The rate of new cases also remains high. According to data from GDPH, an average of 5,601 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed each day for the last two weeks. That’s 78,407 cases in the same time period. As of Monday, the GDPH reports 591,106 total cases have been reported.

There have been 9,900 confirmed deaths and 1,071 probably deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic, state officials also report.

