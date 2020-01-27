NCAA's Read to the Final Four bracket in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It is a little more than halfway through the college basketball regular season.
Monday, NCAA announced the top 68 metro Atlanta schools selected to compete in the Read to the Final Four bracket.
Those schools made the cut out of the 360 schools that participated.
The program gives students access to more than 6,000 digital books with unlimited online and offline access.
Teams will advance based on the number of minutes they read each week.