Navy brings real-world experience to McDonough students through new technology

The Brief The U.S. Navy’s "Strike Group" mixed-reality exhibit visited Union Grove High School in McDonough to showcase STEM careers. Students used AI-powered goggles to virtually launch jets, train like Navy SEALs, and operate a submarine. The Navy hopes the experience will inspire students to pursue technical and scientific careers in the military.



The U.S. Navy brought the experience of serving on an aircraft carrier to McDonough this week, using cutting-edge mixed-reality technology to give local students a hands-on look at Navy careers.

What we know:

The Navy’s new device, called Strike Group, is designed to showcase the range of STEM career opportunities available in the service.

On Wednesday, the interactive exhibit visited Union Grove High School, where students got to virtually launch an F-35 jet from an aircraft carrier deck, train like a Navy SEAL, and practice breaking through icy waters aboard a submarine simulation.

Dig deeper:

Using AI-powered goggles, students took on virtual missions that included refueling aircraft, flying helicopters, and piloting jets.

In the SEAL training module, a virtual instructor guided students through challenges designed to test physical strength, mental focus, and willpower. The submarine simulation gave students a chance to explore skills in nuclear propulsion, sonar, and navigation while conducting a mock Arctic Ocean operation.

What they're saying:

Students who spoke with FOX 5 said the experience opened their eyes to potential military careers.

"It gives you that in-person experience to what it would actually be like — not just on paper," said Alex, who hopes to become a nuclear engineer on a submarine.

"It’s a lot more exciting, especially for high schoolers, than sitting at a recruiting office and filling out paperwork," added Cotton, who said he wants to join the U.S. Space Force.

The Navy says it hopes Strike Group will inspire more students to pursue technical and scientific careers both inside and outside the military.