National World War I Memorial unveiled in nation’s capital
WASHINGTON - Friday marks the official opening of the newly constructed National World War I Memorial site in Washington, D.C.
The opening of the WWI memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House comes after years of planning.
The memorial recognizes the nearly five million Americans who served in the war and is the first memorial to WWI veterans in the nation’s capital.
Situated in a refurbished Pershing Park, the memorial features a nearly 60 foot long bronze sculpture that depicts scene and imagery of service members.