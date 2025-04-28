Expand / Collapse search

National 'State of the People Power Tour' kicks off in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 28, 2025 7:51am EDT
    • The "State of the People Power Tour" launched in Atlanta to mobilize the Black community against the Trump administration.
    • The kickoff event was held at the Dream Center Church of Atlanta in Decatur over the weekend.
    • The tour will travel nationwide and conclude with an international assembly on Juneteenth.

ATLANTA - A national tour aimed at mobilizing the Black community against the Trump administration launched in Atlanta over the weekend.

The two-day "State of the People Power Tour" took place at the Dream Center Church of Atlanta in Decatur. Organizers said the event is calling on Congress to refuse to serve as "props" in what they described as the president’s political performance.

The tour will make several stops across the country and is scheduled to conclude with an international assembly on Juneteenth.

