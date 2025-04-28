National 'State of the People Power Tour' kicks off in Atlanta

article

A national tour aimed at mobilizing the Black community against the Trump administration launched in Atlanta over the weekend.

The two-day "State of the People Power Tour" took place at the Dream Center Church of Atlanta in Decatur. Organizers said the event is calling on Congress to refuse to serve as "props" in what they described as the president’s political performance.

What's next:

The tour will make several stops across the country and is scheduled to conclude with an international assembly on Juneteenth.