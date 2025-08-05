Expand / Collapse search
National Night Out events happening Tuesday in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 9:47am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • National Night Out takes place Tuesday with events across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
    • Communities participating include Chamblee, Fairburn, Smyrna, College Park, and several counties like Fulton and Gwinnett.
    • The goal is to build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the public through community gatherings.

ATLANTA - Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta and North Georgia are taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday, an annual event aimed at strengthening relationships between police and the communities they serve.

What we know:

Several cities and counties are hosting gatherings, including Chamblee, Fairburn, Smyrna, and College Park. Events are also planned throughout Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, and Gwinnett counties.

The City of South Fulton Police Department has postponed their event until October. The Senoia Police Department has also canceled their event due to potential rain. 

Editor's Note: If rain moves in, please check with individual agencies to find out if their plans have changed. 

National Night Out typically features family-friendly activities, food, and opportunities for residents to meet local officers in a relaxed setting. Organizers hope the events help build trust and promote public safety through community engagement.

