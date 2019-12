National Eggnog Day celebrates a wintry treat

Happy National Eggnog Day!

Happy National Eggnog Day! (By Dinner Series - https://www.flickr.com/photos/dinnerseries/6554389497/in/set-72157628525251275/lightbox/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20412118)

The popular holiday treat is celebrated every year on Christmas Eve.

Recipes vary from family to family, but eggnog is traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices.

If you're an adult, you can also add your favorite brandy or rum.

How eggnog came to be is debatable, but some historians say it originated in medieval Europe.