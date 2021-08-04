National Chocolate Chip Day celebrates sweet treat
article
Grab a glass of milk and celebrate in style with your all-time favorite chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday is National Chocolate Chip Day.
Eighty-fouryears ago, Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Massachusetts chopped up chunks of semi-sweet Nestle chocolate bars and added the morsels to her cookie recipe.
The cookies were a huge success and she signed an agreement with the chocolate company.
Today, chocolate chips come in a variety of flavors including, bittersweet, semi-sweet, mint, white chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white and dark swirled.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.