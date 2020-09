Friday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.

This is one holiday not canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how do you celebrate?

Lots of restaurants and fast-food places are marking the occasion with burger deals.

Or you can make a batch right in your kitchen or backyard.

Be sure to check out FOX 5's Burgers with Buck to see the best burgers around the metro Atlanta area.