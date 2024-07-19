'National Anthem' director calls film 'a Western for our new world'

You’ll see plenty of cowboy hats and horses in the critically-acclaimed new drama "National Anthem," but first-time director Luke Gilford says the film both embraces and challenges conventions of the classic Western.

"From the very beginning, I wanted to make a Western for our new world," says the writer-director. "Most often, Westerns are really about violence as opposed to love, and so I was looking at other films that sort of explore more tenderness and more of a spiritual journey for the character in the West."

The film has already won raves at South by Southwest and the Toronto International Film Festival. Charlie Plummer stars as a young man whose new job at a ranch leads him to the exciting and diverse world of the queer rodeo circuit. And, of course, starring in a movie about rodeo means learning the ropes … literally.

"In my wildest dreams was I a cowboy in another life," laughs the actor. "It was very much just in my fantasies – never in reality – so, I was just really grateful that Luke let me show up and just get to live out my fantasies!"

Cast and crew shot the film in New Mexico, becoming as tightly bonded a group as their characters are on-screen.

"When we were filming on the ranch, none of us had cell phone service, so we really had to sit and talk to each other," says Eve Lindley. "It was really kind of a dream to be part of this family."

"There is something about going to camp, basically, and moving to a new, lovely town in New Mexico and immersing yourself in a whole other thing," adds co-star Mason Alexander Park.

"National Anthem" is open in select theaters nationwide — including Atlanta’s Tara Theatre — on Friday. For more information on the film, click here.