Nashville-based singer Tami uses isolation as inspiration

“Maybe Someday, we’ll all get together…”

When Nashville-based recording artist Tami sang those words on Good Day Atlanta’s Christmas morning show in 2019, little did anyone know just how meaningful they'd become.

“Maybe Someday” is a cut off of the singer’s 2018 studio album Velvet & Steel, a project she’s now followed up with the newly-released EP Together Apart. This latest collection contains six tracks — including the artist’s takes on “How Long” (made famous by Ace) and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” — and was inspired by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the idea of people being separated by distance while going through a shared experience.

True to the title, Tami and her band recorded the project separately.

“We just said, you know, we miss each other. We want to go into the studio, but we can’t be together. So we’ll do it separately, we’ll do it apart. And that’s how the title came to be,” the artist explains.

Together Apart is just the latest chapter in Tami’s varied musical career, which she traces all the way back to listening to her father’s massive record collection.

Advertisement

“He had 78s from all genres in the world, and I just cherished those records,” she told us back in 2019. “He was always playing fantastic music for me as a baby, so I feel grateful that I had that to lean on.”

Tami began her career by focusing on country music in Nashville, but eventually moved to China, where she gained a large and loyal following by singing in jazz clubs. Later, the artist moved to Thailand, where she began incorporating soul and blues into her repertoire. More recently, she scored a club hit with her single “The Sugar Shack,” which peaked in the Top 20 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Now, living back in Nashville, Tami hopes Together Apart speaks to people the way music has always spoken to her.

For more information on Tami and to purchase the new EP, click over to the artist’s website here.