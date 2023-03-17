Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR “springs" into action at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Paul caught up with Marietta native Corey Heim about the repave of the track, what he's looking forward to this year, and what it means to have won on his home track.

HAMPTON, Ga. - Last year’s Spring NASCAR Weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway was one for the record books, with more than 45 lead changes during the marquee race. So, expectations are high for another thrilling weekend as the biggest names in NASCAR return to Hampton.

It’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a double-header on Saturday of the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and the Fr8 208 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) and then the Ambetter Health 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) on Sunday.

Last year’s Ambetter Health 400 (formerly known as the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500) was won by William Byron after a record-breaking race, with a stunning 46 lead changes; it was the first race held at the track following a repaving and reconfiguring project. And if you’ve still got a need for speed after this weekend, NASCAR will return to Atlanta Motor Speedway in July with the Quaker State 400, which will be held at night under the lights — a first for the track in nearly a decade. 

It’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Paul catches up with fans who say the experience is like one big family reunion.

Of course, there’s a flurry of fan activities surrounding the races — expect plenty of live (and free!) entertainment in the Fan Zone, carnival rides and fireworks in the Peach Pit, and driver appearances throughout the weekend.

It’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and there's a flurry of fan activities surrounding the races. Paul takes a venture into the Fan Zone for a sneak peak of what patrons can enjoy.

For more information on this weekend’s races and to check out ticket packages and prices, click here. And click the video player in this article to see our morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a preview of this weekend’s high-speed action!

Oh, and if you can't make it out to the track – you can watch Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 right here in FOX 5 Atlanta!