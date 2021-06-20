Expand / Collapse search
NASA astronauts continue work on ISS solar array

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Air and Space
FOX 5 Atlanta

R. Shane Kimbrough, a Georgia native and Commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station, conducted a spacewalk on Sunday morning. 

The spacewalk, streamed live on NASA's Twitter account, will take approximately 6.5 hours to install and deploy new solar arrays on the space station.

Kimbrough was joined by French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet.

The two conducted a roughly seven-hour spacewalk on June 16. Sunday's spacewalk was the eighth this year. 

Astronauts began preparing their suits before 8 a.m. eastern time. 

After approximately two hours, the solar array was unfolded and the astronauts began to bolt it into place. 

The space station is orbiting approximately 250 miles above Earth. 

Kimbrough, a Georgia Tech graduate who also attended The Lovett School in Atlanta, will have spent more than 50 hours spacewalking at the conclusion of Sunday's work. 

Space station crew members have conducted 240 spacewalks, totaling more than 62 days working outside the station.

