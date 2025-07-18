Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken hosts 'pantry raid' food drive

The Brief In honor of Mandela Day — honoring the life and legacy of late South African president Nelson Mandela — Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken is hosting its first-ever "Nando’s Pantry Raid." The chain is asking patrons to "raid" their pantries for 67 seconds for canned goods to donate, then bring them to a nearby location between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today. In return for donating, participants will receive a complimentary quarter-chicken (leg or breast) and chips. Locally, donations will benefit the nonprofit PAWKids, founded by LaTonya Gates in 2015 with a mission to support local families in need.



If you opened your pantry right now and glanced over the shelves, how many canned goods would you find that you don’t really need?

Chances are, there are at least a few — which is why popular South African chicken brand Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken wants you to take part in a special event today.

In honor of Mandela Day — held annually on July 18 and honoring the life and legacy of South African activist and politician Nelson Mandela — Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken is hosting its first-ever "Nando’s Pantry Raid."

Here’s how it works: put 67 seconds on your clock (in honor of Mandela’s 67 years of activism), and then "raid your pantry" during that time, grabbing as many non-perishable food items as you can that you’re able to donate. Then, you can bring those canned goods to any Nando’s locations (there are two here in Metro Atlanta) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and receive a complimentary quarter-chicken (leg or breast) and chips.

Locally, donations will benefit the nonprofit PAWKids, founded by LaTonya Gates in 2015 with a mission to support local families in need.

As you already know, we love competitions here at Good Day Atlanta — and we love Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken, too! So, we knew we needed to host our own "pantry raid" on live television this morning, helping to kick off the nationwide food drive happening today. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and see below for the addresses of Georgia Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken locations:

Nando’s Peachtree Corners: 5161 Peachtree Parkway, #605, Norcross

Nando’s Perimeter: 120 High Street, Dunwoody