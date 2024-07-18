Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken hosts Mandela Day pop-up in Atlanta

How much of a positive impact can you make in just 67 minutes? The team behind popular South African chicken brand Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken is determined to answer that question today…in the most delicious way possible!

In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken is hosting a pop-up celebration at Atlanta event venue Bishop Station, during which team members will see how many meals they can prepare in 67 minutes; those meals will then be donated to local organizations, fulfilling the Mandela Day mission of volunteerism and community service.

Mandela Day is held annually on July 18 (which is the birthday of the South African activist, politician, and philanthropist) and is a day to both honor the legacy of Nelson Mandela and also inspire individuals, communities and organizations to spend some time doing something to make a positive impact. Why 67 minutes for the meal-packing in Atlanta? It’s a nod to Mandela’s 67-year fight for social justice.

Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken may be packing and serving the meals out of a food truck at Bishop Station, but soon the band will have a pair of "home bases" here in Atlanta. Two Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken are scheduled to open in metro Atlanta in late summer/early fall, one in Dunwoody and another in Norcross/Peachtree Corners. Click here for more information on the brand.

We spent the morning at Bishop Station, getting a first-hand look at the Mandela Day meal-packing effort — click the video player in this article to check it out!