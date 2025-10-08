Naked escaped inmate arrested in southwest Georgia, officials say

The Brief Deputies said the inmate, who was assigned to the Harris County Prison, walked away from a work detail near the Idle Hour Boat Ramp in Fortson. About 20 minutes later, someone flagged down a deputy to report a naked man attempting to stop cars on Lick Skillet Road. The deputy found the man and confirmed he was the escaped inmate, officials said.



An escaped inmate was arrested Monday after walking away from a worksite and later being found naked in southwest Georgia, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the inmate, who was assigned to the Harris County Prison, walked away from a work detail near the Idle Hour Boat Ramp in Fortson around 2:26 p.m.

Deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the area. Officials alerted nearby schools and issued a Code Red alert for residents near the worksite.

About 20 minutes later, someone flagged down a deputy to report a naked man attempting to stop cars on Lick Skillet Road. The deputy found the man and confirmed he was the escaped inmate, officials said.

The inmate was arrested and returned to the prison camp.

What we don't know:

The name of the inmate has not been released.