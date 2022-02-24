NAACP asks police to investigate threats to Gwinnett County school board chair

article

The Gwinnett NAACP is calling on Gwinnett County police and the school superintendent to investigate what it calls "racist threats" against a school board member.

The organization says newly elected school board Chair Dr. Tarece Johnson has been the target of "racism, hate, and slander."

Johnson has been the subject of controversy in the county after videos surfaced of her describing white people as "socialized racists" and calling for an end to "anti-Black capitalism" before her election.

Republican Sen. Burt Jones, who is running to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor, sent a letter earlier this month asking the Georgia Board of Education to investigate Johnson's statements, policies, and actions in office to see "whether they violate any of the code of conduct policies or other statutes on a county or statewide level."

In their letter, the Georgia NAACP says "purposeful misinformation" regarding critical race theory, cultural diversity, and inclusivity "has created a hostile environment during the public input portion of our GCPS meetings" and led to Johnson's life being in "jeopardy."

The organization is asking Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts as well as local police to take action and vet the multiple threats to Johnson and her children.

