Musician tracks stolen instruments with Apple AirTags, leads police to arrest

The Brief Musician Alex Ahn tracked thousands of dollars in stolen instruments using Apple AirTags. Marietta police arrested Johnathan Brown after he tried to sell the stolen gear at a Guitar Center. Police say tracking devices like AirTags can help recover stolen property but warn victims not to confront suspects.



A metro Atlanta musician says he’s thankful for technology after tracking down thousands of dollars worth of stolen instruments using Apple AirTags.

Electric violinist and DJ Alex Ahn had his car stolen while moving, with his gear packed inside. The collection included multiple electric violins, including his main instrument with his logo engraved on it.

What they're saying:

"I have about seven electric violins, and he stole my main bread and butter. That’s the violin that I used, it has my logo engraved on it," Ahn said.

Ahn said he panicked because he had a performance the next day. Fortunately, he had placed AirTags with his equipment and began tracking them. The signal led him to a Guitar Center in Marietta.

"I walk into the store and I see a guy trying to sell my equipment. I pulled one of the employees aside and said, ‘Hey, that’s my stuff. Can you stall him until police get here?’" Ahn said.

Marietta police arrived and arrested Johnathan Brown on charges of theft by receiving stolen property. Officers say the tracking technology played a key role in the quick arrest.

"While this technology is not fail-safe, it did help this particular victim, and we would encourage the use of anything like this to assist law enforcement," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Ahn said he’s grateful to have recovered most of his gear in time to make it to his show.

"Even though I didn’t get everything back, I got the core music equipment back so I could still work, so trying to count my blessings there," he said.

Dig deeper:

Police warn that if you ever track your stolen items, do not confront the suspect. Stay at a safe distance and call law enforcement to handle the situation.