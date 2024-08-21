Murray County family attacked by raccoon in backyard

article

A Murray County family is being treated after officials say they were attacked by a raccoon in their backyard.

State health officials say the attack happened on Aug. 17 in the Clear Creek Subdivision in Chatsworth, Georgia.

According to officials, the family's children were playing with the animal, which turned into a scary situation.

One of the children was scratched, and the parents were bitten while trying to remove the animal.

The family is now getting post-exposure treatment for rabies as a precaution.

Officials say the attack serves as a reminder to stay away from wild animals and to keep pets up to date on rabies vaccinations.