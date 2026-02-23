70 dogs face Friday euthanasia deadline at overcrowded North Georgia shelter

article

The Brief Over 70 dogs face euthanasia by Friday, Feb. 27, unless licensed rescues provide immediate placement commitments. The facility is operating at extreme overcapacity, with only 11 kennels available for over 70 seized animals. Licensed rescues pulling three or more dogs receive free transport and have all pull fees waived.



A North Georgia animal rescue is facing a dire ultimatum this week as they scramble to rehome more than 70 dogs seized from a single property.

What we know:

With a deadline of Friday, Feb. 27, officials at God Only Knows Animal Rescue say they will be forced to euthanize the animals without immediate commitments from licensed rescues.

The crisis stems from an active hoarding case involving mostly hounds and hound mixes of all sizes and ages. The sheer volume of animals has pushed the facility far beyond its legal capacity. While the shelter is licensed for 40 animals, it currently only has 11 kennels available.

The influx has brought daily animal control operations to a standstill. Shelter officials noted that they cannot justify housing the dogs past the Friday deadline because they require empty kennels to perform their municipal duties.

What they're saying:

"This is a cry for help, and it is sincere," the organization stated. "We are not equipped to house or care for this number of dogs."

While the dogs were reportedly fed at their original location, they were kept in "very crowded kennels" and now require space to decompress—an environment the staff says a municipal shelter cannot provide.

"Space is critical," the shelter emphasized. "We will be forced to euthanize these dogs without commitment."

What you can do:

Because of the sudden financial strain, the shelter is seeking donations to cover vaccinations, flea treatments, health certificates, and transport costs.

Donations can be sent via PayPal to admin@thecoulterfarm.com or by mail to God Only Knows Animal Rescue, PO Box 725, Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Interested rescues are encouraged to contact the shelter via Facebook Messenger or visit the facility in person. The shelter is prioritizing licensed rescues that can take three or more dogs

Several litters of puppies are currently ineligible for public adoption and must be moved to licensed rescues immediately. These include a Red Heeler mother with 4-week-old pups, five German Shepherd mix puppies, three Boxer mixes, and 10 Staffy mix puppies.