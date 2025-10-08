Murder investigation underway in Gwinnett County

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department said its officers responded to a homicide on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crime happened at 600 Clearwater Place in Lawrenceville, according to police.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw a heavy police presence around what appeared to be a house. There were numerous police cars there and crime scene tape up next to a driveway.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are investigating a murder on Clearwater Place in Gwinnett County.

