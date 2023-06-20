Multivehicle accident blocks I-20 east near Panola Road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving multiple vehicles have shut down parts of Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.
Officials say the crash happened around noon on the eastbound lanes of I-20 between Wesley Chapel and Panola Roads.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the wreck and saw one vehicle overturned on the side of the interstate.
The other vehicle appears to be a tractor-trailer truck.
Police have blocked off the interstate as emergency vehicles work at the scene.
Traffic is back up on I-20 up to I-285. Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes if possible.