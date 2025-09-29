Multiple teens shot in Athens early Sunday morning
ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it is investigating a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, just after officers broke up a fight in the 100 block of Clayton Street. Minutes later, officers reported hearing gunshots.
They found three teenagers shot near the intersection of Clayton and Lumpkin streets, in the heart of downtown Athens near the Georgia Theatre.
The victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.
No suspects are in custody, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact ACCPD Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or David.Harrison@accgov.com
The Source: Information in this article came from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department via a press release.