Multiple teens shot in Athens early Sunday morning

The Brief According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday. Prior to the shooting, officers had broken up a fight a few blocks away. Three teens were shot, according to police, but are expected to be okay.



The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it is investigating a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, just after officers broke up a fight in the 100 block of Clayton Street. Minutes later, officers reported hearing gunshots.

They found three teenagers shot near the intersection of Clayton and Lumpkin streets, in the heart of downtown Athens near the Georgia Theatre.

The victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

No suspects are in custody, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACCPD Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or David.Harrison@accgov.com