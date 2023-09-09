Multiple people shot in Mechanicsville neighborhood, police say

article

Two women and one man were shot in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of Atlanta Saturday evening.

Atlanta police established a crime scene around a supermarket near Richardson and Windsor streets.

It's not yet clear how many people were involved. But officers said there were other victims and witnesses whose cars were damaged from the gunfire.

No word on any suspects or a motive.

The investigation remains ongoing. FOX 5 is working to learn more details.

