Multiple children bruised in accident involving Cobb County school bus

Multiple students have requested medical attention after an accident involving a pickup truck and a school bus in Cobb County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Lake Drive and South Marietta Parkway shortly before 8 a,m, Wednesday.

According to officials, 20 kids were on the bus when the accident happened.

Police say four children are requesting possible transport for bumps and bruises, but that there are no serious injuries in the crash.

Officers are still on the scene working with the school system to get additional transportation with the students.

The cause of the accident has not been released.

