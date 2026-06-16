Multiple agencies searching for Rome shooting suspect

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The Brief Law enforcement agencies are asking the public for tips to locate wanted murder suspect Treveonsay Burge. Investigators accuse the 23-year-old of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man on Woodcreek Way. The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.



Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Rome.

What we know:

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of Treveonsay Tre’jion Burge.

He is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

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Investigators accuse Burge of shooting and killing 18-year-old Adam Taylor Hernandez.

The shooting took place on Oct. 21, 2025, at approximately 5 a.m. on Woodcreek Way.

Burge is currently wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The case was investigated by the Rome Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. To assist in the search, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where Burge may be hiding or if he has access to a vehicle. It is also unclear what specific motive led to the fatal shooting on the residential street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Burge is encouraged to call 706-252-0876 to help find this suspect. Authorities warn people not to approach or attempt to catch this individual themselves. If you know his location, call 911 or the tip line immediately.