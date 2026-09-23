Motown legend Smokey Robinson brings 'Legacy of Love' to Fox Theatre

The Brief Grammy-winning Motown legend is bringing his "Legacy of Love" Tour to Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 3rd. Robinson's career spans more than 60 years and features hits including "The Tracks of My Tears," "Ooo Baby Baby," and "Cruisin'." In an interview with Good Day Atlanta, Robinson remembered touring the segregated South in the 1960s, and the way Motown's music brought audiences together.



A true icon of American music is bringing a touch of Motown magic to Atlanta.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson is set to take the stage at the historic Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 3rd, as part of his "Legacy of Love" Tour. And with a career spanning more than six decades and a catalog filled with classics like "The Tracks of My Tears," "Ooo Baby Baby," "Cruisin’," and "My Girl," Robinson knows a thing or two about crafting hits that resonate across generations.

"When I go in to write a song, I want to write something that, if I had written it 50 years before now, it would have meant something to people," Robinson says. "And it means something now, and 50 years from now it’s going to mean something."

Reflecting on the early days of Motown Records, Robinson shares how founder Berry Gordy, Jr. established a clear mission from day one: to create music for the entire world, regardless of race.

In the 1960s, touring through the segregated South meant performing in venues where audiences were physically divided.

"We’d play the arena and there’d be a rope in the center of the arena, dividing the races. White people would be upstairs and Black people would be downstairs...and they weren’t even looking at each other," Robinson recalls.

Within a year of touring with Motown music, Robinson noticed a shift.

"The kids—you’d see white boys with Black girlfriends, and Black boys with white girlfriends, and they were all mingling together, and they were dancing together because they had a common love," he says. "That music gave them a common love…I’m very proud of that."

Show & Ticket Details

What: Smokey Robinson "Legacy of Love" Tour

Where: The Fox Theatre (660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308)

When: Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Tickets: Available through Available through FoxTheatre.org

And be sure to catch Paul Milliken's full, extended interview with Smokey Robinson on this weekend’s episode of "Behind the Scenes with Paul Milliken," streaming exclusively on FOX LOCAL.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on Paul Milliken's interview with Smokey Robinson.



