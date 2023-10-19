Motorcyclist taken off life support after crash in Holly Springs

A 63-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash on Oct. 13.

According to the Holly Springs Police Department, it happened on Sixes Road near North Rope Mill Road around 7:19 p.m. Police say that a "passenger car" struck the motorcycle and the motorcyclist was transported to Kennestone Hospital in critical condition.

On Oct. 18, the motorcyclist, identified as Lester Berry, was taken off life support and pronounced deceased around 6:47 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.