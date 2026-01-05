Motorcyclist killed Monday morning on GA 400 in Forsyth County

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on GA 400 in Forsyth County just after 6 a.m. Investigators say a car struck the rear of a motorcycle while merging from the Pilgrim Mill Road on-ramp. The 54-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene; no other injuries were reported.



A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Monday morning along GA 400 in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies and firefighters were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to the southbound lanes of GA 400 near the base of the on-ramp from Pilgrim Mill Road. Investigators say a 2017 Toyota Yaris was traveling behind a 2007 Triumph Scrambler motorcycle on the on-ramp when the car struck the rear of the motorcycle as both vehicles merged onto GA 400.

The impact ejected the motorcycle’s rider, and the Toyota veered across the southbound lanes before striking a guardrail. An off-duty EMT with AMR North Fulton stopped to render aid, but the motorcyclist — identified as 54-year-old Toby Gant of Cumming — was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.