Motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Habersham County

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 10:15 a.m. March 18 on Ga. 15/Expressway 441 near Hollywood Hills Road, according to Habersham County Public Information Office.

Habersham County Emergency Services and Harbesham County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the crash.

The injured motorcyclist was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, but he did not survive.

At this time, no information has been released about the deceased or what caused the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.