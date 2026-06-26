Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash on I-20 in Atlanta

The Brief A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 Friday morning. Investigators say the rider was speeding and lost control before sliding several hundred feet. No other vehicles were involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 eastbound near McDaniel Street, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a fatal traffic collision. Investigators determined the motorcycle, operated by an adult man, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control.

Police said the motorcycle went down and slid several hundred feet along the interstate. During the crash, the rider's helmet was damaged and came off, resulting in fatal head injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit is leading the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the motorcycle had been seen passing several vehicles before the crash.

Police said no other vehicles were involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.