Motorcyclist crash shuts down major Atlanta highways

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The Brief Atlanta police are responding to a deadly or serious motorcycle crash that closed major traffic routes late Tuesday night. All southbound lanes on Georgia 400 and Interstate 85 were shut down as emergency crews arrived at the scene. Transportation officials expect the lanes on Georgia 400 to remain closed until early Wednesday morning.



Atlanta police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist late Tuesday night that completely closed southbound lanes on Georgia 400 and Interstate 85 in Buckhead.

Atlanta police crash investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews and officers responded to the scene after a motorcyclist was involved in a collision late Tuesday night.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials reported all southbound lanes closed on Georgia 400 Southbound at Sidney Marcus Boulevard around 10:31 p.m., while all southbound lanes on Interstate 85 at Georgia 400 were closed around 10:45 p.m.

Southbound lanes reopening schedule

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or condition of the motorcyclist involved in the collision.

Investigators have also not confirmed what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

It was not immediately clear when the highways would reopen.