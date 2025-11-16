Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with commercial vehicle in Coweta County

The Brief A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital after the collision. Troopers say the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a commercial vehicle’s trailer during a left turn. Georgia 14 was shut down for about an hour as crash reconstruction teams investigated the scene.



A motorcyclist was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a commercial vehicle’s trailer during a left turn in Coweta County on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:44 p.m. on Nov. 15 as the commercial motor vehicle was turning from Georgia 14 westbound onto the entrance ramp for Interstate 85 southbound at Mile Marker 35. An orange motorcycle traveling east on Georgia 14 struck the passenger side of the vehicle’s trailer.

Georgia 14 was shut down for about an hour while investigators worked the scene. GSP said members of the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer responded to assist.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the injured motorcyclist. It is not yet clear what factors contributed to the collision or whether speed, visibility or roadway conditions played a role. Officials have not said if the commercial vehicle driver will face any citations. Investigators have not provided information about available video evidence, how many witnesses were interviewed, or the exact timeline of events leading up to the impact.