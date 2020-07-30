Motorbikes — and fans — return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Masks are required and temperatures will be taken at the front gates, but this weekend fans will return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta.

After the cancellation of events including Drift Atlanta due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the famed Braselton track will open with MotoAmerica qualifying on Friday, July 31 and all-day racing on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta brings some of the fastest motorcycle racers in the country to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, with five classes of racing — from Junior Cup to Superbikes — speeding up to 190 miles per hour.

Track officials say with a 750-acre park, they expect fans to have plenty of room to spread out and maintain social distance; they’re also requiring masks for all fans and will conduct temperature checks upon entry. According to the MotoAmerica website, CDC guidelines will be followed throughout the event.

For more information on the CDC guidelines and purchasing tickets, click here.