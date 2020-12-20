Mother's pandemic parenting advice sparks new book

Michelle Taylor Willis empathizes with overwhelmed parents who are trying to keep their kids on the right track during the pandemic.

"I started seeing memes of all these people like ready to kill their kids, you know homeschooling and trying to work," Willis told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "People were just pulling their hair out, and I was like 'Oh my gosh I need to finish this book'."

The businesswoman and author says her book, "Raising Significance: A Guide to Raising Independent, Well-Rounded and Confident Kids", initially grew out of parenting advice she shared with parents who attended her annual MOM's All in Conference.

"Every year at the conference people would come back and say, 'Oh obey it immediately it works' or 'I put my kids in piano lessons' or 'Everything you told me to do I did and it actually works.'," said Willis.

It works, Willis says, because the mother of four has seen her own sons benefit from her parenting style from an early age.

"In 'Raising Significance' it's really about being intentional about raising change makers, you know raising influencers, raising people who literally will have the confidence, the wherewithal, and then the intentionality to change the world."

After receiving great feedback, Willis decided to write a book that would provide simple instructions for parents to help them instill fundamental principles in their own children.

"We need our kids to act accordingly. We need them to do what we tell them to do so that they will be able to do the things they need to do, and the things we need them to do."

The book spells out eight core tenets, that incorporate obedience and structure, important more now than ever said Willis.

"As we continue to move in this environment, we are going to have to teach our kids that they are going to have to learn how to live and work and school on their own, under our instruction, but not our micromanagement. This helicopter parent thing can't work if everyone has to get work done."

