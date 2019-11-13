Mother of missing Florida girl charged after human remains found in Alabama

Police have arrested the mother of a missing 5-year-old Florida girl's mother just hours after finding human remains in a wooded area of Alabama.

Taylor Rose Williams' mother, who said her daughter disappeared from home overnight, was charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, officials said.

Brianna Williams was absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted because of an apparent overdose, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced during a news conference on Tuesday evening. The sheriff is not related to the family.

The arrest comes after the team looking for a missing girl found a body in a wooded area between two towns in Alabama's Marengo County, located about 100 miles west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities were working to confirm the victim's identification.

Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing by her mother from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Sheriff Williams has said Taylor's mother hasn't spoken with investigators since that day.

Brianna Williams told police she last saw the child in her bed the about midnight, and an exterior door was open and the girl was gone the next morning.

The mother had been staying at the Jacksonville naval air base where she works, authorities said.

Investigators issued a release Monday asking whether anyone had seen the child and her mother in a black Honda Accord with the Florida tag QNBRI between Jacksonville and Alabama within the past two weeks.

Brianna Williams is from the county in which the remains were found, according to FirstCoastNews.com.

State, federal and local authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search, which included officers walking through a drainage pond near the child's home in Jacksonville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.