Mother of elementary school student killed, father hospitalized in attempted murder-suicide, police say

Gwinnett County police said detectives are investigating after a man allegedly murdered a mother before trying to take his own life.

Police said the mother of an elementary school student died with the child in the home on Ivy Stone Trail in Buford.

Police said the father of the child is stable and being charged with murder.

Police haven't explained what led up to the incident or went the incident occurred.

