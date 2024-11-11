Mother hopes podcast, online petition will spark reexamination of her daughter’s death

The Brief Barbara Johnson is seeking justice for her daughter Hailey, who died under questionable circumstances nearly two years ago, and is raising awareness through a podcast. Hailey's boyfriend, Brooks Cleary, was sentenced to 11 years for charges including concealing a death, but not for murder, leading her family to believe that justice was not fully served. The Cobb County District Attorney asserts they prosecuted based on available evidence and are open to considering additional charges if new evidence emerges. An online petition for the case to be reexamined has been launched, quickly gathering support within the community. Hailey's family, represented by her mother's and sister's sentiments, continues to remember her fondly and fight for the truth to be known.



A grieving mom who wants justice for her daughter says she has new hope. Hailey Johnson died almost two years ago. Her mom has vowed to get justice for her. She is now using a podcast to draw attention to what happened to her.

"She was one of a kind, she was very nurturing, incredible," is the way Barbara Johnson described her daughter Hailey.

Hailey's sister, Stella, said "She was the best sister in the world, and I couldn't have asked for a better person to lead me into this world and show me how everything works."

Hailey Johnson was living in an apartment in Marietta with her boyfriend, Brooks Cleary, when she died Dec. 26, 2022. Hailey was 21 years old.

Hailey Johnson, Brooks Cleary

Barbara Johnson says Cleary initially said Hailey fell and hit her head. She says it was later determined Hailey had been shot.

Cleary was charged with concealing a death, making false statements and interference with government property.

Last March, he was sentenced to 11 years in jail.

Johnson believes he should have been charged with murder.

"That was not justice in my opinion at all. As a mom, I'll never be satisfied with the investigation. We can't get past this, because it's always hanging over my head. What if he gets out??" said Johnson.

The Cobb County District Attorney's office released the following statement:

"Our heart goes out to the Johnson family for the loss of Hailey, a young life gone too soon. We were able to prosecute based on evidence obtained and have to abide by judge's sentencing. However, if additional evidence surfaces later to warrant additional charges, it will certainly be considered."

Johnson is hoping additional evidence surfaces soon. She contacted a podcaster named Woody Overton who produced "Real Life, Real Crime #JusticeForHailey."

"It is sad it has to be this way. We should have had the murder indictment," said Johnson.

Johnson says the more information that gets out about Hailey and what happened to her, the closer she will get to justice.

"We just miss her, we want to get justice for her and hopefully let the world know not only who she was but what really happened," said Johnson.

There's also an online petition demanding the case be re-opened. One of Hailey's former teachers started just last week, and it already has hundreds of signatures.