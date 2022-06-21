Mother gunned down while holding baby: Video shows daycare worker intervening

Newly released surveillance video shows a daycare worker putting herself in between a woman and a violent offender now charged with her murder.

The video is a little dark and grainy, but it shows 21-year-old Taco Nash approach the door of the Education Elevation Children Academy on Snapfinger Park Drive on the afternoon of June 15. Nash demanded to see his daughter, Khole, and her 21-year-old mother, Mic'keya Montgomery.

Taco Nash’s encounter with daycare worker caught on camera

"We scuffle. I'm explaining to him, he can't come in. 'I don't know what's going on, but you can't come in,'" the daycare workers said.

The daycare employee, who only wanted to go by the name Carsandra, said Mic'keya had just arrived to pick up her young daughter after work. She said Mic'keya was about to leave when Nash ambushed her as she held their daughter. She said he began to threaten Mic'keya’s life.

DeKalb County police said a woman was gunned down holding her baby behind a daycare. (FOX 5)

Carsandra insisted the young mother come back inside, and she jumped between the two. The surveillance video shows the tense encounter.

"The whole time, I'm trying to calm him down. Talk to him saying, 'Just leave.' He was like, 'Nah, y'all already called the police.' I said, 'Just leave, I won't tell them (the police) your name. Just leave now, it will be OK. Just go.' And he goes to the point of saying like, 'No, I already got a warrant, y'all already called the police, and I'm willing to risk it all,'" Carsandra said.

Ten minutes passed as Carsandra tried to calm Nash down.

"'I told you, I'm killing you, I'm killing me and her,' and I said, 'but wait,'" she said. "He said he was going to kill the baby and her."

Nash continued to spiral, she said, and at this point pulled out a gun.

Mic'keya Montgomery (Family photo)

"’Alright, ma'am, just let me go peacefully, and I won't shoot you and all these damn kids.’ All I did was close my eyes for two seconds and just turn around, but I could feel Mic'keya pulling my shirt saying, ‘Please don't leave me. He's gonna kill me,’" she recalled.

The 41-year-old mother of six who is also raising three nieces said she thought about her own family and moved out of the way.

Mother murdered in front of young child

Mic'keya and her little girl were led from the facility at gunpoint to a wooded area just behind the building.

"You can hear her screaming back to the back like, ‘Y’all, please help me.’ ‘No Taco’ until At least three minutes after that she jumped that fence," she said.

Family members said they know Mic'keya didn’t let go of her little girl for a second. They said the young girl’s body had splatters of her mother on her after the deadly shooting.

Nash, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time as part of a bond agreement, was arrested. He was charged with malice murder, two counts of kidnapping, and second-degree cruelty to children.

Taco Nash (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Taco Nash’s violent criminal history

A look through the arrest records at the jails in Fulton and DeKalb counties will reveal multiple arrest for Nash over the past few years.

FOX 5 News was able to confirm Nash was arrested for shooting Mic'keya back in July 2020 in Atlanta.

Then, in August 2021, Nash was the subject of a SWAT standoff when East Point police said he held his baby Khole hostage at gunpoint.

In March of this year, both Nash and Montgomery were arrested in Lithonia after her family said he beat her up.

Nash is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center without bond.