Mother demands justice after son killed in Clayton County officer-involved crash

A grieving mother is demanding justice after her son was killed in an officer-involved crash on Aug. 17 near the Riverdale Road exit in Clayton County.

The backstory:

Police said College Park Police Sgt. Donnie Smith chased a Land Rover at speeds topping 100 miles per hour in his patrol SUV. The driver of the Land Rover lost control, veered off the road and hit a tree. Both the driver and 34-year-old Mathew Benton, who was in the passenger seat, were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Investigators said Sgt. Smith drove away and did not render aid. He is now facing charges of unauthorized high-speed chase leading to a fatal crash and fleeing the scene. College Park officials said Smith was fired on Aug. 22 and booked into the Clayton County Jail on Sept. 23, where he is being held without bond.

What they're saying:

Benton’s mother, Deolisa Benton, said she is devastated by the loss.

"I am so hurt. I’m lost. Lost for words," she said. "It’s been crazy. It’s been hard. It’s been hard for me to eat, sleep. It’s like an emotional rollercoaster."

She said learning the officer did not stop to help her son made the pain worse.

"I also learned that the officer didn’t render aid. He didn’t try and help him and he didn’t report the accident so it’s like, that’s what hurting me more. You didn’t even try to see if they were alive," Benton said.

Benton said her son did not deserve to die this way.

"It hurts really bad because you’re an officer. You was sworn in to protect us. And you didn’t do any of that," she said.

She also revealed that this is not the first time she has lost a child to violence.

"This is my third child that has been killed. It was hard going through the first two and now," Benton said. "Roderick was killed 2008 Christmas Eve. This boy shot and killed him. Miguel was killed 2014 by a police officer."

She said she still has unanswered questions for the officer accused in her son’s death.

"I would ask him why? I would ask him why? What was your reason? What was your reason not to help them? What was your reason to even chase them? What was your reason?" Benton said.