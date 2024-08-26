Most popular dog breeds in the US and Georgia

Today marks National Dog Day, a special occasion dedicated to celebrating our beloved canine companions. As part of the festivities, we’re taking a look at the most popular dog breeds across the country and right here in Georgia.

On a national level, labrador retrievers have once again claimed the top spot among large breeds, a testament to their enduring popularity. In the small breed category, miniature poodles have taken the crown, according to doggy day care Camp Bow Wow.

Here in Georgia, the labrador retriever also leads the pack as the most popular breed. Following closely behind in the top five are goldendoodles, golden retrievers, pit bull terriers, and German shepherds.

To add to the celebration, several businesses are offering special treats for our furry friends. Starbucks and Bruster's are both giving out freebies for dogs today, making National Dog Day even more special for both pets and their owners.