Morrow police chase turns into dangerous wreck, police say

A police chase in Morrow ended in a dangerous car crash when police say a person driving a stolen car tried to escape officers.

The Morrow Police Department said Saturday night officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle on Morrow Road. The car tried to drive away and out-run police, officials said.

Police said the car crashed trying to pass another car on the wrong side of the road. It struck another driver.

Morrow Police Chief David Snively said three people were hospitalized. Two people have serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Police arrested three suspects, who each face multiple felony charges.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident portion of the incident.