Morehouse College partners with nonprofit to preserve historic building

article

Morehouse College is taking significant steps to preserve its oldest and most iconic building, Samuel T. Graves Hall, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

Constructed in 1889, Graves Hall has served many purposes over the years, including as a chapel, classrooms, dormitory, laboratory, library, and kitchen. At one time, it was even the tallest building in Atlanta, making it a historic landmark not only for the college but for the city itself.

To protect the legacy of Graves Hall, Morehouse has partnered with the nonprofit organization Easements Atlanta. This collaboration aims to ensure that the building remains a vital part of the college's heritage and continues to serve future generations.

The preservation initiative was made possible through a grant from the National Park Service’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) program.