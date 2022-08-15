Morehouse College grad named youngest principal with Atlanta Public Schools

A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public Schools and the first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School.

The Buckhead middle school's new principal is a millennial who just graduated from Westlake High in 2010 and Morehouse College 4 years later.

Dr. Dominique Merriweather initially wanted to be a corporate attorney but changed his mind after he began reading and mentoring to inner city students a few years ago.

"One day, I went to go read to elementary school kids in the Atlanta University Center area and I fell in love with the students," the principal said with pride.

Dr. Merriweather began his career as a special education teacher just nine years ago and has since fast-tracked to become the youngest principal in the entire district at 30-years-old.

'When you put your head in it, and never stop learning, and always are open to feedback and being better, the opportunities are there," the Fulton County native said.

Dr. Merriweather's staff feeds off his energy. He said his success comes from listening to people and valuing and respecting their input.

The 1,500-plus students in the Buckhead Middle School are pleased.

"He's really nice and fair and if we have a problem, he helps us to improve that," eighth-grader Avery Wicker remarked.

"He is a really nice guy, always there for you," eighth-grader RJ Scott commented.

Dr. Merriweather assured FOX 5 this is Sutton Middle School's season.

"Age does not equate to ability or capacity. If you are driven and open to learning and if you truly want to be the best at what you are doing, it can happen," the 30-year-old exclaimed.

Dr. Merriweather is not sure where his career will take him next.

One has to wonder if superintendent is in his future. He said he will continue to put his best foot forward and be the best principal at Sutton Middle School for now.